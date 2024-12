We aren’t talking about the band The Eagles, but there are some new kids in town.

As of Tuesday, there are two new eaglets on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in North Fort Myers, E24 and E25!

WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca told us with new babies comes a fresh round of excitement.

Dick Pritchett Real Estate’s live stream has allowed thousands of people to bear witness to a pair of eaglets being born in North Fort Myers.

But some say it’s different in person.

“You know, people come here, and they just walk up to the nest. They’ve watched it on the cameras for years, and they walk up here and start crying. They’re just so overwhelmed. I mean, it’s an amazing experience,” said eagle enthusiast Martha ‘Marty’ Lord.

Lord has been watching eagles for a decade and taking photos, too.

“It’s amazing to watch the care that they give these babies, these gigantic birds with these enormous beaks, and they’re so gentle feeding these little babies,” Lord explained. “It’s more of a passion than a hobby. You just really love them. I mean, they’re like family.”

She also treats fellow eagle watchers like family, sharing her passion with some paint.

“I’ve met people from all over the world here. I mean, every country. They’ve got my rocks in every country,” she said.

You could call her a bit of a rock star.

“I looked at the back, I was like, ‘Marty Lord, oh my goodness, I met Marty Lord.’ She does beautiful work,” said Nancy Lockwood, who can only watch from her car because she just had surgery.

“I just had got discharged, and we had to wait a few hours to go to another appointment. So I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s go get something to eat and go over to eat and go over to the eagles,'” said Lockwood.

It was the first thing she wanted to do.

The Lockwoods have watched for 15 years and agree with Marty when she says, “If you’re not addicted yet, you don’t understand it.”

She said her favorite part is in a month, when the eaglets will jump on the branches, hoping to fly soon.