Even during practice, Florida Everblades forward Logan Lambdin has fun on the ice with his teammates.

“If we’re not having fun what’s the point of doing it?,” Lambdin said. “Just forcing us to have fun playing a game that’s really meant as a kids game.”

Lambdin is playing the game he’s loved since he was three years old and winning titles makes it even better. But he’s focused on more than just winning another Kelly Cup.

“I had to kind of find something to ease my way into a post hockey career,” Lambdin explained. And I was like I have a background in real estate, it’s a great area for it. You know why not start selling real estate?”

When he’s not on the ice, Lambdin works as a realtor with Palm Paradise Realty Group. He started doing it in Michigan during the pandemic in 2021, when he was away from the sport.

“I thought that was going to be my transition into the real world I guess you can say,” Lambdin recalled. “But my wife told me you’re not done yet. I know you. I know you better than you know you sometimes and I know you’re not ready to give up hockey yet.”

She was right. Lambdin still plays while working on his post-hockey game at the same time.

“It was just figuring out where my times are that I can accept on new clients, where to make my calls, when to make my calls, when to schedule things for,” Lambdin said. “And really like managing my time at the rink as well as still having time to do my workouts, my stretching, and all that.”

Everblades head coach Brad Ralph appreciates Lambdin’s efforts on and off the ice.

“it certainly takes a level of maturity to prepare for that and just be able to manage your time doing both playing hockey and whatever career they’re pursuing,” Ralph said. “That probably means more to me than their hockey.”

“I want to support my family and just be able to put food on the table for them,” Lambdin explained when asked what motivates him to focus on post-hockey while he’s still playing. “I mean that’s my biggest motivation. I want us to be comfortable and happy. I mean I know money isn’t happiness but it always makes things easier.”