The Captiva Civic Association and South Seas Resort are back in court Friday amid discussions over building height and density.

The back and forth started at the end of May when the Captiva Civic Association sued Lee County and the South Seas Resort.

The association said the resort and county violate Captiva’s low-density residential development pattern.

The standard was three units per acre for dwelling units and hotels, and buildings were always less than fifty feet in height at South Seas.

In September, the county approved an ordinance saying South Seas is exempt from the density limitations of hotels and can increase their height to 75 feet with proper zoning actions.

The Captiva Civic Association wants the South Seas Resort to have 912 rooms and a 45-foot building height.

South Seas has put in a zoning application to build 193 condos and two hotels at 45 feet to replace what was damaged from Hurricane Ian, so the judge’s decision could impact these plans.

