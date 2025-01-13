City leaders looking to improve Fort Myers infrastructure with AI

WINK News
Fort Myers High School senior cross country runner Masha Dorofeev reflects on her state championship win and committing to UCF.
For 16 years, Sarge and his owner, James Stewart were inseparable.
A local artist is throwing a fashion show at a tattoo shop, an event that will also feature music performances and an art exhibition.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a retention pond on Sunday. The body was found on Lindsey Lane.
When people think of artificial intelligence (AI), they typically think of online apps like Chat GPT but the City of Fort Myers wants to use it to make a real-world difference.
Many who pass through Saint James City see this as just leftovers from a hundred-year storm but not Floyd Cornett.
Several youngsters are celebrating starting 2025 cancer-free.
Anyone who lives in the City of Fort Myers will be getting a bigger flood insurance discount.
A push from one of Southwest Florida’s power providers to not use your heater as the temperatures drop has raised a red flag for some customers.
Giant trucks are rumbling on roads meant to connect neighborhoods, and now city leaders want to eliminate trucks from the roads completely.
Did you know that just 30 minutes of exercise can start helping your body right away?
A source sent WINK News anchor Claire Galt an executive order saying the state is investigating Ken Romano, a consultant who was on the sheriff’s office payroll.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of operating an illicit massage parlor, her second time arrested on this charge.
A woman accused of killing her 4-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.
You never know what you’ll see when you open the door in Florida, and for one WINK News viewer, it was a family of bears.
In a city surrounded by water, there are three dreaded words homeowners in Southwest Florida hate to hear: boil water notice.
“The rule says when a distribution system goes below 20 PSI portions of that system you issue a boil water notice,” said Richard Moulton, Utilities Director for the City of Fort Myers.
Fort Myers boil water notices have led to neighbors reaching their boiling point.
“It just means we can’t do anything. We still can’t drink the water or use it. It’s completely out of sync,” said Meghan Yerian.
Now, the city is turning to a surprising source to get back in sync, so you don’t have to worry about boiling the water coming out of your sink.
“It’s really amazing what the technology can do,” said Jason Sciandra, Assistant Director of the Public Utilities Department for Fort Myers. “We’re being charged with doing more with less, and we’ve heard that for over a decade now, but in our eyes, AI can help us do that.”
“What we’re trying to do is get to a point where, using the technology that’s out there, using sensors in the water distribution system, be able to predict them, potentially and ultimately, get to the point of predicting, ‘Hey, we think we’re gonna have a break in this part of town,’ and either being ready for it or to being able to proactively fix something, or if we do have a break, being able to identify it faster,” said Sciandra.
Therefore, not only will the amount of time a boil water notice is in effect lessen, but also the number of people who hear those dreaded words will drop from thousands to hundreds or less.
“Typically, we’re very conservative when we do a broad-brush approach to identifying who gets a boil water notice,” said Sciandra. “By using this technology, we could look at all of the customers in our system or a portion of the customers in our system where we think the breaks happened, and we could then send out notices to just those people who were affected. So much more targeted boil water notice versus this broad stroke that we have to do today for safety purposes.”
That’s not the only benefit of artificial intelligence.
We’ve seen the impacts of back-ups in manholes and the damage they can leave behind. Now there’s a fix for that, too, resulting in less of a mess.
“One of the things that we’re going to be investing in is putting in what are called smart cover sensors. It’s like a level sensor that gets put into the manhole, and that level sensor will track that water level, and as that water level comes up, it will give us a notification that ‘Hey, this is starting to come up,'” said Sciandra.