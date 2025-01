Lemon Bay High School in Englewood boasts an impressive 98% graduation rate, surpassing the state’s nearly 90% rate.

The school offers a variety of programs that help students succeed, including NJROTC and hands-on marine biology courses.

Darren Glazer, a retired Navy captain and NJROTC instructor, highlighted the success of five seniors who received nominations to multiple service academies.

Among these students is Patrick Copper, who expressed his excitement about being accepted to West Point, his top choice.

Principal Robert Murphy attributes the school’s success to a program called the Three E’s: Enlist, Employ and Enroll. This program allows students to choose a career path in ninth grade, whether it be enlisting in the military, entering the workforce or enrolling in further education.

“When a student comes here in ninth grade, they kind of pick their career path. Is it something they want to enlist in the military? Do they want to go right into employment, or do they want to enroll in a school, a college or a trade school? So, having them be focused on what they want to do, and letting them pick classes that are interesting to them really helps kind of hook them in right from the beginning,” Murphy said.

Student Logan McGinty emphasized the school’s commitment to providing opportunities for success both inside and outside the classroom.

“They’re making sure that we have the best opportunity for success inside and outside of the classroom, whether that’s in the sport or for the rest of our life,” McGinty said.

As Florida celebrates a new record graduation rate, Lemon Bay High School continues to set high standards for its students.