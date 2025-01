Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

The Florida Department of Transportation has an update on the Little Pine Island Bridge and plans to finish Phase 1 by the spring of 2025.

They said they would need to pick up the pace to do so. How? By adding nighttime work to their daytime efforts and adding more crews to the site.

FDOT said these changes will keep their timeline on the right track.

Crews will focus their efforts on the east and west sides of the bridges.

East Side

Workers will begin by clearing hurricane debris, which will require the installation of a temporary sheet pile wall.

Once crews have cleared the debris, they will do the following:

Driving a Bulkhead pipe pile wall This provides erosion control, supports the bridge, prevents floods, and distributes the weight of a structure above.

Wall Formation The piles are typically placed side by side, forming a continuous vertical wall. For additional strength, the pipes can be hollow or filled with concrete or other materials.

Driving production piles for the end bent and pouring the concrete cap Production piles are underground supports that hold up the bridge. The end bent is the support at each end of the bridge, connecting it to the ground and keeping the soil in place.

Riprap installation This refers to placing large, rough, angular stones or boulders along shorelines, riverbanks, bridge foundations or other areas exposed to erosion.

Slab beams placement These are typically long, rectangular concrete components reinforced with steel for added strength and durability, designed to act as both beams (carrying loads) and slabs (forming part of the deck surface).



West Side

With the addition of crews and a subcontractor, there will be a riprap on the west side.

This effort will involve working side-by-side with the east-side crew and helping to complete the bridge.

FDOT will be sending more updates in the future.