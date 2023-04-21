Friday highs in the 80s, 90s with inland afternoon storms

Friday’s high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and 90s under increasing cloud cover. Winds will be variable at 5 to 15 mph.

Isolated showers and storms are in Friday’s forecast. These will mainly stay inland (east of I-75) and stick around from Friday afternoon into the night. Severe weather is unlikely, although cloud-to-ground lighting is possible within the strongest of our storms. Our coastline will remain mostly dry and only experience a few stray showers.

Expect another great day for boating. Boaters will encounter a light chop and 1- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights.