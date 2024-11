The Weather Authority says another warm day is in store across Southwest Florida.

Temperatures are reaching the upper 80s again with sun and clouds.

Rain chances tick up today ever so slightly, with just a few showers possible into the afternoon.

Most of us will stay nice and dry throughout the day.

Monday

Above-average temperatures will stick around for Veterans Day.

Conditions will be very similar to Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and a few showers possible, but more sun and clouds than anything.

This week

To those crossing their fingers for a cold front, there’s optimistic news for you towards the end of the week.

By mid to late week, a couple of cold fronts will inch closer to Southwest Florida.

While temperatures won’t cool down significantly, we will return to the low 80s towards the end of the week with drier, less humid air!

Let’s hope the models stick with this, but they’ve been consistent over the past few days.

Boating

Another nice beach and boating day is in store with winds out of the east around 5 to 15 knots.

The Gulf is reaching wave heights of 2 to 3 feet, and water temperatures are topping out around 78 degrees.

A moderate chop can be expected in our bays and inland waters.

A few showers can’t be ruled out later this afternoon, but lots of sunshine is forecast throughout the day.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Rafael barely holds together in the central Gulf of Mexico.

This will continue to move to the west towards Mexico, where wind shear and dry air will continue to weaken the system.

Aside from Rafael, we are watching a tropical disturbance that has a low 10% chance of developing over the next week.

The surrounding environment is becoming less favorable for development, however this is expected to bring localized heavy rain to the Bahamas later today.