Closing Bed Bath & Beyond stores to bring future opportunities across SWFL

The national news that Bed Bath & Beyond will be going bankrupt means there will be a lot of space to fill in Southwest Florida when those stores close.

There are five Bed Bath & Beyond stores across the region, with locations in Port Charlotte, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and two in North Naples. Those combine for 153,284 square feet, with the average size a little more than 30,000 square feet, such as the one at Bell Tower shopping center in south Fort Myers.

Jim Shiebler, a broker and senior vice president of investments with Marcus & Millichap brokerage firm, urged not to become too caught up in the doom and gloom of these stores shuttering. The brand’s business model collapsed because of e-commerce and changing shopping trends, he said.

