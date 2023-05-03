Most Wanted Wednesday: Some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects for May 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

First up – Javon Peterson, 34, is from Lee County.

Investigators tell WINK News he’s a repeat offender and this time he has two warrants out for his arrest.

They stem from violating probation on drug charges.

Peterson has several tattoos, including a guitar and the names Liz and Kiki on his right arm and the name Jae on his left arm.

He’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Keep an eye out for him in Cape Coral.

Shane Sanders, 49, is wanted in Collier County for violating his probation.

He got state probation relating to dealing in stolen property, providing false information to a pawnbroker, and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives think he’s hiding in Southwest Florida, likely in East Naples or Golden Gate City.

He was last known to be working under the table as a plumber.

Daniel Starr II, 39, is wanted in Lee County also on a probation violation for carrying a concealed weapon.

He just got out of jail in mid-March after being arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Crime Stoppers tells us he’s been booked 22 times in Lee County, twice in Charlotte County and once by the Department of Corrections, where he served prison time for grand theft auto. He’s known to move between North Fort Myers and St. James City.

Again, if you’ve run into any of these guys – call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

