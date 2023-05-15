Near-record Monday heat, isolated rain chances start the workweek

Near-record heat is expected as high temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s. Ample humidity will propel our “feels like” temperatures into the upper 90s and triple digits during peak heating.

Isolated showers and a few storms will form after lunchtime. These will grow in coverage into the evening, and rain themselves out late Monday night. Severe weather is unlikely. Although they will not be high, the greatest rain chances will likely be for areas south of the Caloosahatchee River.

Boaters can expect pleasant conditions on the water. One- to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop are expected within our bays.