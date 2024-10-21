Breezy with chances for a few showers Monday

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Monday afternoon with a few chances of rain showers throughout the day.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Coral Gables.
Early voting kicks off Monday in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, with residents still having time to request a mail-in ballot before Election Day.
A kitten was rescued from the side of the road by an LCSO deputy. Since being rescued, he has been staying close to the deputies.
FEMA is providing several resources to people impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton at the Regional Park Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.
Sen. Rick Scott and Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich will vote in Collier County on Monday.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an assault, a fatal shooting and a woman using a child to steal over $1k from Target.
A vehicle pursuit between a stolen vehicle and law enforcement ended in a crash on Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway.
The Weather Authority says sun and clouds will stick around on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-80s across Southwest Florida.
The Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill went up in flames on Thursday, which also left many of its employees without a job.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Bayshore Road and Twin Brooks Road in North Fort Myers that left one dead on Saturday.
The Weather Authority is monitoring Hurricane Oscar, which formed in the Atlantic and is moving toward the southeastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba.
A Collier County man was arrested in connection with an assault that occurred in the River Park East community.
Charlotte County and its communities were hard hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton, and Peace River Wesleyan Church was no exception.
The Weather Authority says temperatures this morning haven’t been as cool as they had been the previous couple of mornings.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Locally, the forecasted highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for stray showers throughout the day; however, if any rain development were to occur, it would be in the early morning.”
A mild start with low temperatures above average in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Afternoon highs will top out near-normal in the upper 80s, with chances for a few showers primarily in the afternoon and evening.
It will be breezy, especially in the early afternoon, with 10-20 mph winds.
Breezy conditions continue, and overnight lows remain warmer than normal, in the low 70s.
The day will be rinse and repeat, with chances for a few showers and highs in the upper 80s.
Lows remain in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs remain near normal in the mid and upper 80s.
Mainly dry for the midweek with only a chance for a stray shower.