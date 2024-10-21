Breezy with chances for a few showers Monday

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Monday afternoon with a few chances of rain showers throughout the day.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Locally, the forecasted highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for stray showers throughout the day; however, if any rain development were to occur, it would be in the early morning.”

Monday

A mild start with low temperatures above average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Afternoon highs will top out near-normal in the upper 80s, with chances for a few showers primarily in the afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy, especially in the early afternoon, with 10-20 mph winds.

Tuesday

Breezy conditions continue, and overnight lows remain warmer than normal, in the low 70s.

The day will be rinse and repeat, with chances for a few showers and highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday

Lows remain in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs remain near normal in the mid and upper 80s.

Mainly dry for the midweek with only a chance for a stray shower.