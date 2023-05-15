Woman accused of firing gunshots from car near Midpoint Bridge

Venus Marie Bartos, 33. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman was arrested after police say she fired a gun from a car near the Midpoint Bridge in April.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 33-year-old Venus Marie Bartos was arrested on May 6 for firing gunshots out of a car on April 18.

The incident happened near the Midpoint Bridge and the Cape Coral Fire Department Station 3. At the time, it was speculated that the gunshots could be related to a possible road rage incident.

