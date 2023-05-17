Most Wanted Wednesday: Some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects for May 17

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Christian Chinchilla, 39, was last know to be in the Lehigh Acres area, but is a registered sex offender from Miami.

Investigators say he cut off his ankle monitor and hasn’t registered.

There are also four warrants out for his arrest.

He is accused of lewd and lascivious exhibition and exposing himself to a child at a bus stop.

Deputies say they have also linked him to two other similar incidents.

Dennis Pinero Garcia, 53, is wanted in Collier County for violating probation for felony battery.

He’s also spent several years in prison for drug trafficking and using animals in a gambling operation. His last known address is in East Naples, but detectives believe he could be staying in Golden Gate Estates.

He may be working as a cable installer and eletrician.

He also uses the aliases Pienor Dennes or Denny Pinero.

Daniel Sims, 21, failed to attend court on burglary and grand theft charges.

Now there is a warrant out for his arrest in Lee County.

Investigators say he broke into several cars along Palm Beach Boulevard and stole cash, credit cards and a passport.

Look for him in central Fort Myers.

