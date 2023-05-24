DeSoto County deputies seek fugitive man after chase

Ryan Lee Pope, 38. Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

DeSoto County deputies are looking for a fugitive they say rammed into a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop before leading them on a chase.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Ryan Lee Pope was released on bond from the courts for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On May 3, Pope had been arrested after deputies said he assaulted a man in downtown Arcadia and fled the scene on a scooter.

On Tuesday night, deputies pulled over Pope due to an expired registration, which led to Pope intentionally ramming into a detective’s patrol vehicle and driving away. Pope eventually crashed the vehicle at Northwest County Road 661 and Northwest Coker Street, north of Arcadia.

DCSO posted a dashcam video of the incident on its Facebook page. They said he is likely running on foot.

Detectives and patrol units continued to search for Pope through the night, with the assistance of deputies and K-9s from the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office. The United States Marshals joined the search Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, you can call or text DCSO at (863) 443-4700 or submit an anonymous tip to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.