Man arrested after fight, scooter chase through downtown Arcadia

Ryan Lee Pope, 38. Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested Wednesday night after DeSoto County deputies say he was involved in a fight and led law enforcement on a scooter chase through downtown Arcadia.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Ryan Lee Pope was arrested after deputies responded to reports of a fight involving a firearm. When they arrived, a person was there with several injuries, and deputies were told the suspect, Pope had left the scene on a scooter.

The Arcadia Police Department and other DCSO deputies searched for Pope while the injured victim was aided and interviewed. Both law enforcement agencies were led on a chase while Ryan rode the scooter all through downtown Arcadia before crashing and falling off.

Pope, a convicted felon, was arrested with two handguns on his person. He faces charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting officers without violence, and fleeing from law enforcement officers.