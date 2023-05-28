Rain chances remain low into Memorial Day

Today is going to be another beautiful day across Southwest Florida with just a chance of a stray shower. Rain chances remain low today due to the continued dry air being pulled in behind a frontal boundary. This will keep the area mostly dry into Memorial Day.

Rain chances will increase heading into Tuesday as moisture increases across our area. We’ll have scattered rain and storms return to the forecast by midweek. Over the next seven days, models suggest parts of Southwest Florida could see close to two inches of rainfall. We need all the rain we can get because drought continues in the area.

With each day, it’s feeling more and more like summer. So make sure you’re staying safe in the sun! If you’re planning on spending the remainder of your holiday weekend in the sun, make sure you have sunscreen on due to the “extreme” UV rays. With the UV index reaching “extreme” levels, you can get a sunburn within 10 to 15 minutes!

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, there are no signs of development in the Atlantic, or Gulf of Mexico, over the next seven days.