Paragon flight team soars high, pilots instruct young girls

To the skies! The Paragon flight team is gathering aviation leaders to help young women become interested in the career of aviation.

There are going to be over 200 people in attendance Saturday to meet with Paragon’s coaches.

According to Pilot Lauren Ramage, girls will be going up with Paragon instructors and showing them what it’s like to be up in the air.

“You look at it, and like, I did this, I did this, I did this. You know, you put your blood sweat and tears into it, and now you get to actually fly it. So that’s a definitely unique opportunity I’ve been given,” Garrett Sutton said, a commercial pilot.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The event is now closed because all of the reservations have been filled. But the Paragon School is always open to those who want to learn more about flying.