Why is the water brown at Seagate Beach?

Trichodesmium bloom at Seagate Beach. Courtesy of Collier County Pollution Control

An algal bloom is turning the water brown off Seagate Beach and elsewhere along the Collier County coastline.

According to Collier County Pollution Control, Trichodesmium algae has bloomed along Collier County’s coastline’s beaches. Reports came in on Sunday from Seagate Beach and offshore along Gordon Pass and Keewaydin Island.

The bloom can appear brown, green and reddish pink in the water. It is commonly called “sea sawdust” and has a sickeningly sweet smell like rotting hay.

Many people mistake this bloom for an oil or sewage spill, but when looked at closely, you can see small, sawdust-like material. It typically blooms offshore, and it hits our beaches almost annually in May and June, but occasionally wind and currents bring it as far as some back bays.

According to CCPC, researchers have not documented any negative effects of Trichodesmium on marine life or people in Florida, but swimming in algae blooms is not recommended by the Florida Department of Health.