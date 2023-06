According to the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District, a fire broke out in an uninhabited trailer in Bokeelia.

Callers reported seeing smoke around Cubles Dr., so crews began searching the area.

The fire was found to be at an uninhabited trailer east of the end of Trend Blvd, inaccessible due to downed trees from Hurricane Ian.

Crews worked through the downed trees with saws and cleared a path for the brush trucks to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, and the cause is unknown.