2 children injured, 1 flown to hospital after Lehigh Acres crash

Two children have been injured in a Lehigh Acres crash that led to one being flown to the hospital as a trauma alert.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the two children were riding a small electric bicycle when they collided with a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep said he was driving at 30 mph when the children’s bike turned ahead of him and collided with his vehicle.

The nature and extent of the children’s injuries are not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.