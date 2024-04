Credit: WINK

A crash on Bell Boulevard South temporarily closed traffic in both directions, creating heavy traffic delays in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday between Colyer Street East and just north of Brazos Street East.

At 6:38 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and FHP reopened the roadway, and traffic resumed.

Early examination of the scene indicates an SUV had collided with a semi-truck, severely damaging the front of the SUV. Credit: WINK

Injuries have been reported; however, how many people were hurt from the crash is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Credit: WINK

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.