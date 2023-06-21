Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 21

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen any of them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Marius Dumitru is wanted in Lee County for racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identification and money laundering.

Dumitru went to church over the last few weeks, where he stole checks from mailboxes.

Deputies said he put the money in his account and withdrew it before anyone noticed.

Detectives say Dumitru is accused of being part of a large criminal enterprise known for doing the same thing across the state.

Nakia Pittman is wanted in Lee County for violating her probation for breaking into a car.

Pittman is no stranger to prison, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

She’s been in prison before for manufacturing drugs and possession of MDMA.

She has several tattoos, including “Only God can judge me” on her right arm and the name “Minnie” on her neck.

Robert Rodriguez III is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies said Rodriguez broke into a local business where he stole tools, equipment and large rolls of copper.

Rodriguez was jailed and found guilty and then put on probation.

He could be in North Fort Myers.

More on Southwest Florida crime:

1 person hospitalized after shooting near Apple St in Immokalee

Mugshot released of Lehigh Acres double homicide suspect

Dog bites off baby’s fingers in Charlotte County; mother arrested

Naples man among 4 arrested in suspected construction machinery theft ring