Crash kills bicyclist in Manatee County

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash involving a bicycle and a sedan leaves one dead.

The sedan was traveling west on inside lane of US-301 (SR-43), approaching the driveway access of 3410 US-301, in Ellenton.

The bicyclist was riding south, across the westbound lanes of US-301 (SR-43).

The bicyclist traveled in front of the approaching sedan, which caused them to collide.

The bicyclist sustained critical injuries and transported to an area hospital, later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.