Report: Child porn and beastiality videos uncovered at suspect’s Naples home

Ryan Collins mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Ryan Collins, 25, from Naples, is facing 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of video voyeurism of a child and two counts of sexual activities involving animals.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at Collins’ home after a tip came from CyberTip, which is part of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The child pornography detectives collected allegedly shows children between 6 and 16 engaging in sexual activity.

Also, detectives uncovered a video that Collins allegedly filmed showing two children privately exposing their bodies. Detectives also uncovered two digital files showing acts of bestiality.

“Our detectives have identified and arrested this individual and he can no longer victimize others,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “These detectives have dedicated their lives to investigating these crimes to the fullest so that offenders can be held responsible.”

Collins was transported to the Collier County Jail.