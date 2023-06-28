Volunteers of Let’s Go Fort Myers Beach meet to discuss restoration

Volunteers met with the town council to discuss the rebuilding of Fort Myers Beach.

“I mean, there’s so much that has to be done. The LPA is one entity, that town council is another entity, we have our town manager and town staff, and everybody is focused on different things,” said Karen Woodson, Fort Myers Beach Council Member.

The council can only do so much, so a group of residents and business owners met on Wednesday to help speed up recovery.

“The town has been wonderful. They put in so many hours in so much time. They need more help, they need more feet on the ground. And that’s us,” said Becki Weber, spokesperson of Let’s Go Fort Myers Beach.

Weber said Let’s Go Fort Myers Beach is a group for the people, by the people, with one goal in mind.

“We’re dedicated to the recovery, rebuilding and resiliency of Fort Myers Beach,” Weber said.

At its second meeting on Wednesday, volunteers broke up into different groups that will address issues plaguing beach residents. They will tackle everything from permits to the Fort Myers Beach Pier.

“We will not look like we did. Can’t rebuild those 1950s and 1940 cottages. But we intend to keep the vibe of the beach,” Weber said.

Click here to check out their Facebook Group. They’re looking for volunteers from all backgrounds.