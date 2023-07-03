Fireworks could trigger PTSD in veterans during Fourth of July

The vibrant colors, the dazzling displays, and the loud booms.

They are all part of a fireworks display, and while they may be nice to look at, those loud sounds could be a trigger for those who served our country, bringing back memories of their time serving.

“It’s day to commemorate and remember the great sacrifice that has gone into this country,” said Alexander Leoni, vice president of Collier County Veterans Council.

But as we head into tomorrow, there is something very important to note as we celebrate the birth of our nation and the sacrifices of our veterans.

We need to keep those veterans in mind.

The ones who suffer from PTSD might find tomorrow’s fireworks and large crowds a bit of a trigger.

“The sounds, the smells, and the shockwaves can trigger a lot of veterans into PTSD,” Leoni said.

Leoni and Jason Lindsey are both marine veterans themselves, and they say it’s not just fireworks that bring about memories, but the smell of gunpowder and large crowds too.

“It’s like war, you know, reminds me of being Afghanistan,” Lindsey said.

“I’m kind of 50/50 on it,” Leoni said. “Sometimes it does trigger me, but other times, I also welcome the adrenaline rush.”

For some, these triggers might just bring about this rush. For others, a terrible fear. If you or a loved one struggle with PTSD, Leoni recommends you speak up before the holiday and keep away from any situation you know may be triggering.

But if you can’t.

“Find the safe area where they’re not in the middle of the large crowd,” Leoni said. “Just kind of segregate a little bit, stay close to family and have a battle buddy.”

If you or somebody you know suffers from PTSD, Leoni says it’s important to always have a buddy with you who knows what’s going on and can help you, if you were to have an episode.

He also said that the veteran’s council in Collier County is always here to help anybody who needs assistance with issues like this.