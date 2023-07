Breanna Coleman was remembered by family and loved ones on Sunday.

Her funeral and celebration of life were held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park.

Breanna Coleman died tragically along with four other teens–Eric Paul, Amanda Ferguson, Jackson Eyre, and Jesus Salinas–in a retention pond crash on June 26.

The community has been mourning the deaths of the young lives lost, but Sunday was just one more step forward in the long grieving process.