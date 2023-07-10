16-foot pregnant python with more than 60 eggs caught in Everglades

Volunteer Otto showcasing his substantial python capture. Photo Credit: Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.

A 16-foot-long pregnant python was found within the Everglades by the Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.

Upon capture, the python was inspected and found to contain more than 60 eggs.

Volunteer Otto showing his python capture. Photo Credit: Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said these snakes pose a real threat to the environment since they have no natural predators.

Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue mentioned that pythons have been caught multiple times attempting to eat adult alligators, at which point volunteers intervened.

To help deal with the invasive species, the FWC hosts the Florida Python Challenge. Participants can register to hunt pythons for a chance to win a $30,000 cash prize.

If you’re interested in the Florida Python Challenge, you can register here.