Florida gas prices hit a 4-week high

Gas prices are at a 4-week high in Florida, after a steady decrease. If you’re heading to the gas station to fill up for the week, get ready to pay more.

Currently, the average gas price in Lee County is $3.48 per gallon right now.

The good news is oil prices are low, so the prices at the pump should ease soon according to AAA.

No one wants to spend more at the pump, so we have some tips you can use to on gas. Start by shopping around for the best gas prices and drive conservatively.

Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card, so paying with cash can help save you money at the pump.

On Independence Day, Florida was averaging $3.26 for regular gas.

Now the sunshine’s states average is $3.46 per gallon.

