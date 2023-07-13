Would Gov. DeSantis run as Trump’s vice president?

Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on two different podcasts this week and was asked the same question: would he accept an invite from Donald Trump to run as his vice president?

DeSantis said no to Wisconsin Right Now Tuesday and The Howie Carr Show Wednesday.

“I’m not a number two guy,” DeSantis said.

UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett said some of it is strategy, “If you’re a candidate for president, you’re not going to start talking about, ‘Sure, I’d accept the vice presidential role.’ Because then it kind of makes it seem like you’re resigned to the fact that you will not win.”

The DeSantis team spent $4 million on ads in Iowa and volunteers knocked on 165,273 doors. DeSantis is the GOP front-runner by a large margin.

“At this point, it’s over 50% in almost all the polls that we’re just looking at Republicans. And so he figures he’s in a strong position. He doesn’t have to do those,” Jewett said.

DeSantis predicted on one of the podcasts that Trump’s lack of effort will be his downfall when it comes to the polls.

“Nobody is entitled to this nomination. You have got to earn the nomination and do things like the family leader event in Iowa, doing things like these debates, they’re important parts of the process,” DeSantis said.

The Iowa Caucus’ are scheduled for January 2024.