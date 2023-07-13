Tracking state-run emergency shelter trailers following Ian

Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes across Southwest Florida. For months, many of you waited for emergency shelter trailers to show up.

FEMA announced this month that it has approved $173,113,639.73 to reimburse the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) for costs associated with the purchase and administration of 8,550 non-congregate sheltering travel trailer units which were placed on commercial or private property for individuals and families displaced by Hurricane Ian.

However, WINK Investigates reporter Kellie Miller found out the state purchased less than 2,500 to meet the needs of eligible applicants. A representative from FDEM released this statement on July 12 to WINK News:

“As of today, there are 1,040 licensed trailers in all 27 eligible counties. These numbers fluctuate daily based on continued inspections/installations as well as individuals moving out of the system due to finding permanent housing.”

Those trailers or state shelter units are located in 27 counties such as Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, and Hardee. FDEM provided numbers for those areas.

Lee County – 471 trailers

Charlotte – 202 trailers

Collier – 21 trailers

DeSoto – 48 trailers

Hardee – 16 trailers

The number of units the state ended up with was based on the needs of eligible applicants that applied to the Unite Florida program, which was launched just a couple months after Hurricane Ian. Governor Ron DeSantis said Unite Florida was designed to supplement FEMA’s relief efforts.

[ READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WINK News helps a woman apply for temporary housing using Unite Florida ]

Ultimately, the $173 million was obligated to FDEM for ‘Category B Emergency Protective Measures’, including travel trailer units. The state may use all or a portion of this money to go towards non-congregate sheltering or other emergency protective measures.