Miracle Monday: Golisano Children’s Hospital patients raise funds to help fellow patients

One Southwest Florida adult is fighting his cancer battle in a children’s hospital and showing his gratitude.

Doctors believe 30-year-old Ricardo Garza’s best fighting chances are in a hospital filled with child-centric touches and routine visits from superheroes. The children’s hospital protocol is the most aggressive and the best for beating his leukemia.

“Being an adult in a children’s hospital is interesting,” Garza said.

The backpack he wears delivers chemo to fight his cancer. To show his appreciation, he raised $6,500 over the last three months to help deliver 13 brand-new PlayStation 5 consoles to every inpatient room on the Hematology and Oncology floor.

“I give all my praise to them because realistically, I wouldn’t be here without them,” Garza said. “Everybody here standing here. There’s even more nurses. There’s even more doctors that play a part to why I’m here and I truly thank all you guys.”

His idea doesn’t stop with the gaming consoles. He is also looking for other ways to entertain others, including teens and young adults undergoing treatment.

In other news, the oncology floor has added a slushy machine for patients and staff to enjoy.

Logan Stryker raised more than $4,000 on social media before a generous donor kicked in another $10,000 to ensure endless slushies and flavor options to enjoy for a long time to come.

“There was a slushy machine at All Children’s Hospital I had my surgery at and I really wanted one here, so I was raising money for one here,” Stryker said.

Both donations are a gratitude mission that will benefit all of Garza and Stryker’s fellow patients.