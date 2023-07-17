Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral canal, bursts waterline

A pickup truck sits in a Cape Coral canal, Monday, July 17, 2023. Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department

A pickup truck burst open a waterline before hitting a guardrail and crashing into a Cape Coral canal.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. Monday. Reports said a pickup truck had gone into a canal off Burnt Store Road, south of Embers Parkway.

CCFD rescue swimmers and divers entered the water and searched the area around the truck. Fortunately, all four occupants made it out of the vehicle safely. Before entering the canal, the pickup hit a guardrail and a potable waterline.

A waterline spews into the air after a pickup truck crashed into it, Monday, July 17, 2023. Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department

The Department of Transportation was contacted to inspect the damaged guardrail, and City utilities responded to repair the waterline. The Cape Coral Police Department was at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.