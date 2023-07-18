Man arrested in homicide of woman at Charleston Park home

Dalton Edward Taylor Jr., 32. (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after, deputies said, he shot and killed a woman in Charleston Park.

Dalton Edward Taylor Jr. remains in Lee County Jail after his Thursday arrest. Taylor faces a second-degree murder charge, among others.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the shooting of Shanika Gladney at a home on Third Street in Charleston Park. Taylor was at the scene when deputies arrived.

LCSO said deputies found a loaded firearm in Taylor’s nightstand with fingerprints that matched his own.

Taylor was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear. He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to deputies, Taylor was also wanted for burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief out of Hendry County.

Deputies and investigators were at the home for more than 24 hours. Friends and family, including her niece Sha’nariah Grice, told WINK News that Gladney had been killed.

“She just was a good person, you know. She never really… and no drama, nothing, none of that stuff that she was in, so I just don’t understand what happened and why it had to happen,” Grice said at the time. “I just love her, Imma always love and miss my auntie, and that’s always gonna be my favorite aunt.”