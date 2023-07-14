Death investigation scene in Alva remains active 24 hours later

The death investigation scene involving a woman in Alva left a lot of unanswered questions 24 hours later.

Third Street in Alva remains blocked off with yellow crime tape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will only say this continues to be an active death investigation.

People in the area told WINK News the road, except for Thursday, is always quiet. Family members, appearing distraught, passed in and out through the yellow tape.

According to the sheriff’s office crime map, a shooting occurred at the scene. After speaking with family and friends, they told WINK News a woman was shot and killed.

Shanarih Gurice was one of the women WINK News spoke to. She said her aunt passed.

“She just was a good person, you know, she never really, and no drama, nothing, none of that stuff that she was in. So I just don’t understand what happened and why it had to happen,” said Gurice. “I just love her, Imma always love and miss my auntie. And that’s always gonna be my favorite aunt.”

WINK News talked with lots of people off-camera over the last two days. They said they didn’t see or hear anything before the shooting.

Until they get more information about the death investigation from the sheriff’s office, they’re scared there’s a killer on the loose.