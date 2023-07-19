Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 19

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen any of them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Juan Argueta is wanted in Lee County after authorities said he didn’t show up for court.

Cape Coral officers arrested him for assaulting a locksmith.

The victim told investigators that Argueta kicked the step ladder he was standing on and threw a tool at him. Argueta is then accused of pulling a knife on the victim.

He was arrested for battery and aggravated assault.

He was released from jail after promising he would return for a court hearing but never showed prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Alain Lopez Hernandez is accused of also failing to show up for court in Collier County.

He is wanted for burglary, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s accused of breaking into at least a dozen Naples homes in 2020 stealing firearms, jewelry and silverware.

In each instance, authorities said, he got into the home through unlocked doors and ransacked the house.

He could be in East Naples.

Darren Rioux is wanted in Lee County for violating his probation for the fourth time.

In his latest DUI arrest, investigators said, Rioux hit a mailbox, then an on-coming truck before his car finally came to a stop.

Testing showed his blood alcohol content level was more than three times the legal limit and had Xanax in his system.

He was last known to be living in Bonita Springs.

More on Southwest Florida crime:

3 men steal $10,000 worth of products from a Fort Myers business

2 Clewiston men arrested for burglarizing vehicles, storage units

Collier County man pleads not guilty in suspected murder-for-hire plot

Woman accused of letting infant drown in bathtub pleads not guilty