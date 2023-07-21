Friday’s Furry Friends: Milo, Juliet

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Milo, a 2-year-old, 43-pound male Plott hound mix. He was a transfer from Lee County Domestic Animal Services and had surgery to remove his right front leg two weeks ago. It had to be amputated due to a past injury.

Missing a leg does not hold Milo back at all; he is now pain-free and can run around and play. He is a happy-go-lucky pup and gets along well with other dogs.

Milo, a 2-year-old Plott hound mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Juliet, a 4-year-old, 80-pound black Labrador retriever, is a sweet, silly dog with a positive disposition who loves to play. She is sure to be adopted quickly.

Juliet, a 4-year-old black Labrador retriever available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.