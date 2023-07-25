FPL strengthens reliability through underground power-line technology

Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida for more than 72 hours and left more than 2 million residents without power. Florida Power & Light restored power to about two-thirds of residents within a day after the storm, and approximately 75% of those who could safely receive power had it restored within two days.

FPL has produced a 41% increase in service since 2006 through technological improvements, such as underground power lines

Since 2018, the company has focused on its Storm Secure Underground Program, which replaces overhead power lines in neighborhoods with underground lines. More than 1,200 projects statewide have been completed over the last five years, with around 45% of FPL’s distribution now underground. Neighborhoods are chosen for this program through data analysis approved through the Florida Public Service Program that includes history of past outages from hurricanes and other vegetation-related causes, with ones more susceptible to outages being more likely to be picked.

