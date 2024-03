Credit: Shawn Johnson/FPL

Florida Power and Light workers laid underground utility lines along Taylor Lane Northwest in Port Charlotte on March 27 as part of an ongoing program created to harden its equipment against future storms.

Starting in 2018 as a pilot program, Storm Secure Underground Program, or SSUP, was expanded in 2022. So far, FPL workers have undergrounded more than 150 neighborhood lines in Charlotte County and North Port, said Mac Herron, senior project manager.

The year before the pilot program started, Hurricane Irma affected FPL’s entire service area of 35 counties, causing more than 4.4 million FPL customers to lose power, company officials said.

