New businesses coming to Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples

For a summer season that historically is a slow period in the Naples area, cooler things than record-high temperatures are hot at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples.

“There’s a lot going on here,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads. “I know, specifically, it’s been really busy the past few months with everything from renewals, obviously, the development of the new building, and new leases coming in.”

The off-season is the perfect time to motivate business owners to prepare new spaces for the upcoming busy season, Hill said.

