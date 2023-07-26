Wawa project still planned on Corkscrew Road in Estero

After zoning was approved in October 2022 for the proposed Wawa gas station and convenience store in Estero Town Commons, the project’s applicant presented during the public information portion of Tuesday’s Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board meeting.

The 5,537-square-foot Wawa with 12 fueling pumps and a monument sign is proposed on the south side of Corkscrew Road on the parcel previously occupied by Ruby Tuesday in the Lowe’s-anchored retail center.

Improvements proposed are parking, signage, trash enclosure and landscaping. There will be two accesses, which are the already existing right turn-in only from eastbound Corkscrew Road and full access to the south from Three Oaks Parkway.

