1 person injured, another detained after Fort Myers apartment shooting

One person was grazed by gunfire and another has been detained after a shooting at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to calls about gunfire at the Park at Murano Apartments, located at 4757 Barkley Circle, early Thursday morning.

A car with a bullet hole after a shooting at the Park at Murano Apartments, Thursday, July 27 2023. Credit: WINK News

One person was immediately detained and was cooperative. Another person was grazed by gunfire and declined medical treatment. FMPD called the incident “isolated and active.”

If you have any additional tips or information, contact FMPD at (239) 321-7700.