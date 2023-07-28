Ponzi scheme victim recounts experience with suspected swindler

A man lost his hard-earned money through what’s being called a Ponzi scheme that took advantage of dozens of people.

Brent Seaman is accused of scamming at least 60 people out of $35 million and using it to pursue a lavish lifestyle.

George Feurtado said he invested $1 million, and its money he and his wife worked most of their lives to earn. Interestingly, he’s in no way affiliated with Grow Church in Naples and said he met Seaman only once.

The Security and Exchange Commission says Seaman duped at least 60 people out of $35 million through his company, Accanito Capital Group. It was money he used to buy luxury cars and to pay for trips on private planes.

Investigators said he promised annual returns of up to 48%. Feurtado said he stopped receiving his monthly disbursement in November 2022, and when he called Seaman’s assistant, they stopped answering his calls.

Then he got a letter from his attorney saying his money was being held because Seaman’s being investigated by the SEC.

“The best scenario for me to, if I can’t get my money back. I mean, if I don’t get the interest that I’m deserved for seven, eight months, I can live with that,” said Feurtado. “But I really would like to get my, you know– my initial investment was a million dollars. I don’t think that’s going to happen, but I don’t know I’ve never been involved in a Ponzi. I do a lot of research. Some people get some of their money back. Some people get none of their money back.”

Feurtado said all he can do is wait and see where the investigation surrounding the suspected Ponzi scheme goes, but he agrees that if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.