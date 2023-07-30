Double motorcycle crash injures two in North Fort Myers

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a double motorcycle crash has left two injured.

The crash occurred in North Fort Myers.

Nearby neighbors told WINK News that one of the motorcycles is in a ditch.

A Lee County deputy on scene told WINK News that both motorcyclists were injured. One was sent to Gulf Coast Medical, and the other was sent to Lee Memorial.

They are having their traffic deputy take a look at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.