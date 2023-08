A vehicle drove into the Summerlin Cafe on Tuesday. (CREDIT: LCSO)

A driver and restaurant goers escaped injury after a vehicle crashed into an eatery in South Fort Myers.

The crash happened on Tuesday at Summerlin Cafe, just south of Summerlin Road and east of San Carlos Boulevard.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant.

A photo shared by the agency shows about half of an SUV jutting out from the front of the establishment.