Harmful algal blooms struck Southwest Florida in 2018. (CREDIT: Calusa Waterkeeper)

The Cape Coral city council has approved $300,000 to be used in the continuing fight against algal blooms.

The money will be used to purchase additional bubble curtains and continued water treatments.

In multiple locations, the Florida Department of Health issued health alerts in the city based on the presence of toxic algal blooms.

More on Algal Blooms: