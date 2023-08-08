Man killed, woman seriously injured in Charlotte County pickup truck crash

The approximate site of a deadly pickup truck crash on I-75 in Charlotte County, Monday, August 7, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A pickup truck crash on I-75 in Charlotte County fatally launched one passenger from the vehicle and left another seriously injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old North Fort Myers man was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger pickup truck north in the center lane of Interstate 75, approaching Solana at around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The left rear tire of the pickup blew out and the driver lost control.

The Ford veered off the travel lanes to the right and overturned. A 52-year-old North Fort Myers man riding shotgun without wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the pickup.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. A 34-year-old Cape Coral woman seated in the back of the pickup was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.