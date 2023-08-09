Football practice for Lee County schools with heat index over 100 degrees

The heat index on Wednesday is over 100 degrees, and the Bishop Verot High School football team will practice outside, notwithstanding the heat.

School started for Bishop Verot on Wednesday morning, which means the football team will practice later in the afternoon.

Football teams for schools that have yet to begin the school year in Lee County, like Fort Myers High School, can beat the heat by practicing earlier in the morning. Sam Sirianni Jr., the Fort Myers head football coach, told WINK News morning practices were meant to get players acclimated.

“You hope that we’ve done everything in your power or get the kids in condition, kept them hydrated, educated them on how they protect themselves from heat, and we’ll be very cautious like we always are,” said Sirianni Jr.

The stress from coaches WINK News spoke to emphasized hydration. Meaning players are taking frequent water breaks and keeping an eye on the heat index temperatures.

Practice for Bishop Verot will start around 4 p.m.