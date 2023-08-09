Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Aug. 9

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These wanted people need to be found. If you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. Reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Minnie Florence is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary and grand theft.

Florence broke into a home, helped herself into the house and removed several items valued at close to $2,000.

Knowing there were surveillance cameras around the property, she attempted to conceal her identity by wearing a mask, but those who said they knew her were able to quickly identify the suspect.

Nicola Mastrocola is wanted in Lee County on four felony warrants for violation of probation for the possession of a controlled substance.

He was pulled over while driving with a license that was suspended indefinitely.

During that stop, he was also found with a stash of meth and fentanyl.

He could be in Cape Coral.

Timothy Stiltner is wanted in Collier County for violation probation on a charge of battery.

He has a long list of arrests but his list of jobs is longer.

He was last known to be moving around in the Copeland and Chokoloskee area, where he worked as a construction worker, handyman, crabber, boat captain, airboat mechanic, commercial fisherman and even a gator wrestler.

Detectives believe he is still living in the area.

